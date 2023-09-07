Turkiye third Arctic Ocean expedition transforms into hub for international scientists

This year marked a significant milestone as Turkiye’s third Arctic expedition opened its doors to foreign scientists for the first time, fostering international collaboration in the heart of the Ocean, Anadolu Agency reports.

In the spirit of international bilateral cooperation, scientists from Brazil, the Czech Republic and Norway established a unique laboratory in the Arctic Ocean, where they conducted research aimed at understanding the impact of climate change on the region’s ecosystem, fish and phytoplankton.

Additionally, the expedition focused on investigating the emerging trade routes in the Arctic region due to the melting sea ice, as well as analyzing the seasons during which they become accessible.

Speaking to Anadolu, Burcu Ozsoy, the coordinator of the scientific expedition, said: “The inclusion of foreign scientists in our Arctic expedition holds immense value for us. In such an isolated environment, international collaboration brings significant strength to our research efforts.”

Underscoring the importance of scientific cooperation among nations, Ozsoy said: “Collaboration between foreign scientists and their Turkish counterparts, resulting in joint studies, enhances our nation’s influence in the field of science diplomacy.”

The 3rd National Arctic Scientific Research Expedition was held under the auspices of the Turkish presidency and the coordination of the Marmara Research Centre (MAM) Polar Research Institute, which is a part of the Ankara-based Scientific and Technological Research Institution of Turkiye (TUBITAK).

The Turkish team did research at 28 different locations for a full month in the Barents Sea of the Arctic Ocean with the Norwegian-flagged “Polar Xplorer”, a 62-meter (203-foot) research vessel.

