Fatah condemns Israel’s incitement against PA President Abbas

The Fatah movement yesterday condemned the Israeli “incitement campaign” against Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas by attributing “fabricated racist statements” to him.

A member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council and movement spokesman, Dr. Jamal Nazzal, said the body listened to Abbas’ speech which included a categorical commitment to the two-state solution and an emphasis on the commitment to the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and its obligations and the popular resistance.

“It has never happened that Fatah or anyone else heard from the president in a closed or public session any opinions hostile to peace or to Judaism as a religion,” Nazzal said.

“We denounce any effort to divert us from the main essence of our cause, which is the cause of an occupied people who are seeking to liberate their occupied land and establish two independent states within the framework of the legitimate right to self-determination in a state whose capital is East Jerusalem on the borders of June 4, 1967,” he added.

Nazzal said the Fatah movement denounces the “silence” regarding the racist Israeli statements and practices and the anti-humanitarian tendencies expressed by Israeli ministers as they build bridges of partnership even with racist parties in Europe.

He called on the European countries to deter Israel from its criminal tendencies against defenceless civilians and reject the racist Israeli measures including the policies of apartheid and colonial exploitation.

Read: PA pledges not to hinder Israeli normalisation with Saudi Arabia