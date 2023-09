India: disabled Muslim student leader hospitalised by Hindu extremists A disabled, Indian Muslim student leader was evicted from his student dorm this week and knocked unconscious by Hindu extremist activists. Farooque Alam, a PhD student who suffers from cerebral palsy, described the ordeal as 'deeply traumatic' and believes he was evicted for his student activism and religion. A group of students from ABVP, the student wing of Hindu nationalist paramilitary the RSS, colluded with university wardens to evict Farroque from his hostel.