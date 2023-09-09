El Al Airlines refuses to fly Netanyahu to New York

Israel’s Channel 13 revealed on Friday morning that the pilots of the largest Israeli airline, El Al, are refusing to fly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to New York to participate in the next United Nations General Assembly session.

The channel reported that El Al did not put out the tender for Netanyahu’s upcoming trip, which will take place in around ten days.

According to the Israeli channel, there is an unspoken agreement between pilots of the company’s fleet of 777s not to volunteer to pilot the flight for Netanyahu and his wife.

The matter involves El Al’s veteran pilots, who are the most experienced, most of whom are veterans of the Israeli Air Force.

The newspaper pointed out that this was not the first time that the pilots of the 777’s fleet refused to pilot private flights for the prime minister.

It noted that the fleet’s pilots had refrained from submitting bids for Netanyahu’s trips to Paris and Rome in February and March.

