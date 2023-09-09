Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

El Al Airlines refuses to fly Netanyahu to New York

September 9, 2023 at 12:27 pm

El Al Israel Airlines. [Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

Israel’s Channel 13 revealed on Friday morning that the pilots of the largest Israeli airline, El Al, are refusing to fly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to New York to participate in the next United Nations General Assembly session.

The channel reported that El Al did not put out the tender for Netanyahu’s upcoming trip, which will take place in around ten days.

According to the Israeli channel, there is an unspoken agreement between pilots of the company’s fleet of 777s not to volunteer to pilot the flight for Netanyahu and his wife.

The matter involves El Al’s veteran pilots, who are the most experienced, most of whom are veterans of the Israeli Air Force.

The newspaper pointed out that this was not the first time that the pilots of the 777’s fleet refused to pilot private flights for the prime minister.

It noted that the fleet’s pilots had refrained from submitting bids for Netanyahu’s trips to Paris and Rome in February and March.

READ: Foreign Ministry: One Million Plan exposes Israel’s settlement crime involvement

Read

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Middle East Monitor's Podcasts

The wrong kind of Israeli: Avi Shlaim on life as an Iraqi Jew

More in Asia & AmericasIsraelMiddle EastNewsUS

Trending