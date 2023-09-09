Foreign Ministry: One Million Plan exposes Israel’s settlement crime involvement

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned what was reported by Israeli media regarding a settlement plan aimed at increasing the number of settlers in the occupied West Bank to reach one million. This came in light of an Israeli agreement between several Israeli ministries and the so-called “heads of settlement councils”.

On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the plan is being implemented through a wide network of settlement roads that consume more Palestinian citizens’ land, in conjunction with the legalisation and recognition of dozens of random settlement outposts. This is also against the backdrop of inflammatory incentives and propaganda to encourage more Israelis to become residents inside the settlements of the West Bank.

The ministry added that a number of Israeli extremist occupation government ministers brag about their public adoption and support for settlement and their allocation of hundreds of millions of shekels to finance, strengthen and expand it at the expense of the land of the State of Palestine. They also boast about their agreement to undermine any opportunity to establish the Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The ministry warned of the danger resulting from the escalation in settlements in all its forms, considering it an Israeli race against time to complete the gradual, declared and undeclared annexation of the West Bank and impose Israeli law.

It also stressed that the intensification of settlement amid international and US calls to stop it and amid international demands to halt Israel’s unilateral measures reveal the lack of seriousness of these positions, given their remainder within the framework of media consumption and their lack of connection to any practical actions that pressure the occupation to force them to stop settlement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that these positions reflect double standards that violate international law and undermine its binding applications on the situation in occupied Palestine.

