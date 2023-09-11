British Foreign Secretary to visit Israel, Palestine

UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, will begin his two-day visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said Cleverly will talk with senior Israeli and Palestinian figures, including Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh.

The statement said that in an international security conference focusing on the security challenges facing Israel, the Occupied Palestinian Territories and the region, the British Foreign Secretary will condemn Iran “for enabling terrorism in Israel” and reiterate his country’s support for a two-state solution.

A two-state solution between Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories is the only way to bring about security, stability and prosperity for Israelis, Palestinians and the wider region

Cleverly said ahead of his visit.

“I’ll be making clear that all parties must take steps to advance this cause,” he added.

As part of his visit, the Foreign Secretary will also visit Jalazone Refugee Camp, located north of Ramallah in the Occupied West Bank.

READ: UK activists crash summit hosting Israel arms suppliers