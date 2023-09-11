China sends cash relief to help quake-hit Morocco

The Red Cross Society of China will provide $200,000 to help earthquake-hit Morocco, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Mao Ning, said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“China is highly concerned about the earthquake disaster in Morocco which has claimed more than 2,100 lives,” Mao said.

The China International Development Cooperation Agency is also willing to provide emergency assistance and equipment, she said, adding: “China is willing to continue to provide assistance to the Moroccan side to the best of its ability and according to what’s needed.”

The death toll in Friday’s powerful quake, the strongest to hit the North African country in the last century, has risen to at least 2,477, with many others injured.

Rescuers are racing against the clock to find survivors, and the worst destruction is said to be in mountain areas. In Marrakesh, historic sites have also been damaged.

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI declared three days of mourning on Sunday.

