Oman YouTuber released after days in captivity in Yemen 

A prominent Omani YouTuber has been released several days after being abducted in the Yemeni city of Marib, according to local reports.

Harith Al-Shereiqi, who goes by the handle TravelerHarith across several social media sites, was reportedly seized by Islah militia earlier this month at a checkpoint in the city, which is the sole northern city under the control of forces loyal to the Saudi-backed, internationally-recognised Yemeni government.

A report on Thursday stated that in a radio appearance, Al-Shereiqi said he was detained by the security services in Marib after his arrival there, and that he was interrogated about some things “that he cannot mention now and will mention to the authorities.”

READ: Houthis issue missile threat to Saudi Arabia and the UAE

He also said that Sheikh Mohsen Bin Saleh Shatif, brother of the Yemeni ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, is now hosting him at his home in the Yemeni city and that he is to return to his homeland.

The arrest of the popular vlogger caused condemnation from various activists online who called for his release. One activist, Ali Al-Nasi, pointed out on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Al-Shereiqi was detained “because of his desire to visit Sana’a”, adding that he is “a guest visitor to Yemen and has nothing to do with any political dispute.”

One activist hailing from the south, Adel Al-Hasani, highlighted that Al-Shereiqi’s Yemeni colleague is still held captive. “His Yemeni colleague Hamza Al-Adaini, who has been residing in the Sultanate for 15 years, remained, and he has a wife and children waiting for him. Al-Adini is an unarmed civilian. He did not commit a crime or harm anyone,” he said.

Yesterday, the Yemeni Press Agency reported that he was freed through mediation led by the ambassador in Muscat, during which a ransom was paid.

READ: Oman travel vlogger kidnapped in Yemen’s Marib