Ex-Jordan minister calls on Arab League to support Palestine resistance

Former Jordanian Minister of Information, Taher Al-Adwan, has called on the Arab League to recognise the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) as part of the Palestinian people’s struggle.

“If the next Arab summit will take decisions amounting to the seriousness of the situation in Gaza and Palestine, and indeed in the entire eastern Mediterranean, then it must deny the terrorism tag attached to the Al-Qassam resistance put by [US President] Biden, [Israeli Prime Minister] Netanyahu, and those with them in the alliance of evil,” Al-Adwan said on X, formerly Twitter.

He added that the summit must recognise the Hamas movement as a resistance force and an important part of the Palestinian people’s struggle.

“Give the resistance in Gaza the recognition and support that the brotherly Arab Palestinian people deserve, who have been suffering under an occupation… Then, hold it accountable if it cooperates with Iran or others who have ambitions in Arab countries.”

Al-Adwan stressed that the least to be done is that every Arab from west to east works to push their government to take public positions that endorse and support the resistance and Al-Qassam Brigades as being an essential part of the Palestinian national movement.

He pointed out that Arab leaders are required to “defend the most honourable men who accept martyrdom in order to end an occupation that lasted 75 years, and injustice and suffering that no human being in this world can bear.”

Yesterday, Arab foreign ministers held a preparatory meeting in Riyadh ahead of the Arab League emergency summit to discuss ways to confront the ongoing Israeli bombardment of Gaza and aggression in the occupied West Bank.

The summit is expected to demand a ceasefire, in addition to expressing “solid political support” for the Palestinians.

