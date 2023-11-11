‘Israeli nuclear weapons should be investigated,’ says Turkish President Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday criticized the Western countries for remaining silent on the massacre in Palestine, Anadolu reports.

Speaking at an emergency joint Arab-Islamic summit in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, Erdogan said, “It is shame that Western countries, which always voice for human rights, and freedoms, remain silent on the massacre in Palestine.”

“We are faced with unprecedented barbarism in history, where hospitals, schools, and refugee camps are bombed and civilians are massacred,” he added.

He stressed that it is vital to deliver fuel to places in urgent need, especially hospitals in Gaza.

“We believe that a fund should be established within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to rebuild Gaza,” the president proposed.

READ: Emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza kicks off in Saudi capital

The oil-rich kingdom is hosting a summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Representatives of the Islamic world exchange ideas about concrete steps to be taken regarding the recent developments.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip – including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship – since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 11,078 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

READ: Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad calls on Arab Summit to support Gaza, stop the aggression