Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad calls on Arab Summit to support Gaza, stop the aggression

The Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad has called for the Arab summit held on Saturday in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to support the resistance and stop the aggression against the Gaza Strip.

In its letter, which Quds Press received a copy of on Friday, the conference called on Arab leaders to: “Demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza after such unjust aggression has resulted in tens of thousands of martyrs and wounded, most of which are children, women and elderly people. It has caused total destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure and the basic needs for humanity, such as electricity, water, food and medicine, as well as tens of thousands of residential units, government buildings, healthcare and education facilities and refugee shelters. These actions have developed a real massive scale human disaster.”

The conference also urged the summit to: “Work on the immediate and permanent opening of all gates crossing to Gaza and specifically Rafah gate with Egypt to allow the entry of all the relief and help supplies and products urgently needed for more than two million besieged people in Gaza who are suffering severe famine and displacement from their homes into refugee shelters and hospitals that are being shelled and bombed on daily basis,” adding that the summit must express “absolute rejection of all calls and attempts for partial or complete, temporary or permanent displacement of the Palestinian people of Gaza to any other territories or countries.”

The letter urged Arab leaders to express a: “Firm call for the stopping of all aggression against the Palestinian Muslim and Christian Holy places. Specifically, the daily provocative intrusions of Al Aqsa Mosque by the illegal settlers, controlling the administration and management of accessibility and logistics within the Holy shrine and stopping the trials for temporal and spatial division of Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

In its letter, the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad urged Arab leaders to refuse the: “Demonisation of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza and Palestine in general and labelling them as terrorists rather than freedom fighters who are seeking to defend their land and people, which is a right granted by all international laws and treaties.”

The letter also called for leaders to: “Prepare and file court cases against the occupation’s political and military leaders for committing atrocities and genocide against humanity and the people of Gaza in front of the competent international courts,” in addition to “freezing and cancelling all bilateral treaties and agreements with the Zionist regime and expelling its ambassadors and officers wherever they are in the Arab and Muslim World.”

“The situation in Gaza and Palestine at large is reaching an unprecedented and dangerous status and the current aggression and atrocities that are fully supported by the United States of America and the Western countries is not targeting Palestine and its people alone. It is aimed at the security and stability of Arab and Muslim nations and countries. This intention has been explicitly expressed by the Zionist cabinet minister when he encouraged bombing Gaza with a nuclear bomb apart from the various think tank and strategists’ statements discussing the displacement of the Palestinian people into neighbouring countries,” added the conference.

