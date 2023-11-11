UN: 'If there’s a hell on earth today, it's northern Gaza'

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) spokesperson, Jens Laerke, stated: “If there is a hell on earth today, its name is northern Gaza.”

His remarks were made at a press conference held by Laerke on Friday at the UN office in Geneva, Switzerland.

Laerke spoke about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the besieged Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to a devastating Israeli aggression for 35 days.

He pointed out that the entry of UN aid trucks to southern Gaza is limited, referring to the area with the greater population.

READ: UN Rights chief urges probe of Israel’s ‘high-impact’ weapons

The UN spokesperson added: “We cannot drive to the north at the current point, which is, of course, deeply frustrating because we know there are several hundred thousand people who remain in the north.”

“If there is a hell on earth today, its name is northern Gaza,” he expressed, adding: “It is a life of fear by day and darkness at night, and what do you tell your children in such a situation? It’s almost unimaginable – that the fire they see in the sky is out to kill them.”

For the past 35 days, the Israeli occupation army has launched an aggression against Gaza, during which it destroyed residential neighbourhoods over the heads of its residents. More than 10,812 Palestinians have been martyred, including 4,412 children and 2,918 women and more than 26,000 injured. According to official sources, 183 Palestinians have been martyred and 2,280 arrested in the West Bank.

READ: UN official slams Israel’s four-hour ‘humanitarian pause’ in Gaza as ‘highly cynical’