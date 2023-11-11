Middle East Monitor
Israeli tanks 20 meters away from Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City: Palestinian Red Crescent

November 11, 2023 at 7:24 pm

Palestinian people, who left their houses, take shelter at the al-Quds Hospital in Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City, Gaza on October 31, 2023. [Ali Jadallah – Anadolu Agency]

Israeli tanks are 20 meters (66 feet) away from the Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City and opened “direct” fire at the hospital, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

“Israeli tanks are 20 meters away from Al-Quds Hospital. Direct shooting at the hospital, creating a state of extreme panic and fear among 14,000 displaced people,” it said on X.

This came at a time when Al-Shifa Hospital and its surroundings in Gaza City were being subjected to intense Israeli bombardment with aircraft and artillery, which has put the hospital out of service, according to government sources.

