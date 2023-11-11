Israeli tanks 20 meters away from Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City: Palestinian Red Crescent

Israeli tanks are 20 meters (66 feet) away from the Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City and opened “direct” fire at the hospital, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

“Israeli tanks are 20 meters away from Al-Quds Hospital. Direct shooting at the hospital, creating a state of extreme panic and fear among 14,000 displaced people,” it said on X.

This came at a time when Al-Shifa Hospital and its surroundings in Gaza City were being subjected to intense Israeli bombardment with aircraft and artillery, which has put the hospital out of service, according to government sources.

