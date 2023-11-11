London healthcare workers honor fallen Gaza physicians Healthcare workers assembled in front of the Prime Minister’s office in London, holding up placards with the names of over 200 physicians who have lost their lives in the ongoing Gaza military campaign by the Israeli army. This poignant display was accompanied by an emotional plea from a doctor reading an emergency message from the Director of Gaza’s Major Trauma Hospital. The director’s message urgently called for a ceasefire and a safe corridor for medical staff, emphasizing the perilous conditions and steadfast commitment of healthcare professionals amid crisis.