Cornel West calls for Gaza ceasefire, criticises US stance American philosopher and political activist, Cornel West, speaking at a pro-Palestine rally in front of the UN headquarters in NY, passionately called for a ceasefire in Gaza ‘amidst the overwhelming barbarity.’ He criticised the US for refusing to support a humanitarian pause. West condemned the Israeli occupation and the siege on Gaza and underscored the urgent need to address the ongoing genocidal attack, resulting in 10,000 killings and 4,000 precious children lost.