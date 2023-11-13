Middle East Monitor
Activist Iyad Banat arrested and assaulted by Israeli forces during live stream

In a distressing incident in occupied Hebron, Iyad Banat, a Palestinian man, was arrested and brutally beaten by Israeli forces while live streaming. The altercation took place in front of his family, with Banat’s children audibly crying and pleading with the soldiers to cease their assault on their father. Despite their pleas, a soldier is heard aggressively telling them to remain silent.

November 13, 2023 at 1:40 pm

