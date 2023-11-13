Middle East Monitor
Al-Shifa Hospital turns into a grave yard

As mortuary cabinets reach capacity, Al-Shifa Hospital’s yard turns into a grave yard for bodies awaiting burial.

November 13, 2023 at 8:55 pm

General Director of the ministry of health in Gaza Dr. Mounir Al-Bersh made a very concerning statement on the inability of the medical staff to preserve the dignity of the bodies much longer. Rabid dogs were reported to have eaten at the bodies in the yard, while eye witnesses report the unavlaliability of proper burial. The already dire situation continues to worsen as the medical facilities in Gaza remain targets of the Israeli forces.

