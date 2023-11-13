Borrell’s accusation provides ‘European cover’ for Israel: Hamas

Hamas has condemned EU Foreign Policy chief, Josep Borrell’s accusation of the Palestinian group of using hospitals and civilians as human shields, saying the allegation provides cover for Israeli “crimes” in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

Borrell’s accusation … is a twist of the facts and a European cover for the Occupation to commit more crimes against children and defenceless civilians

Hamas said in a statement on Monday.

It termed the top European diplomat’s accusation as “disgraceful and inhuman”.

These dangerous statements ignore all the pictures, testimonies, facts, and international reports that confirm that the Occupation army had killed more than 11,000 people, the majority of whom were women and children

Hamas said.

On Sunday, Borrell condemned “the use of hospitals and civilians as human shields by Hamas”.

“Civilians must be allowed to leave the combat zone. Hostilities are severely impacting hospitals and taking a horrific toll on civilians,” he added on social platform X.

Borrell’s comments came after Israel accused Hamas of establishing a military command centre under Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip, a claim vehemently denied by the Palestinian group.

As the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip entered its 38th day, at least 11,180 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,700 children and women, and more than 28,200 others injured, according to the latest figures by Palestinian authorities in the enclave.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been destroyed or damaged in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged Territory since a cross-border attack by Hamas last month.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.

Watch: Protesters demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza at Biden’s Delaware house