Russian, Senegalese presidents discuss situation in Gaza

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, received on Monday a phone call from his Senegalese counterpart, Macky Sall, to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

An exchange of views was held in connection with the sharp escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the grave humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip

the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two leaders also spoke on bilateral cooperation and the development of economic, trade and investment ties, it added.

As the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip entered its 38th day, at least 11,180 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,700 women and children, and more than 28,200 others injured, according to the latest figures by Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month.

