Al-Azhar calls on int'l community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes in Gaza

Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world’s most prestigious educational institution, has called on free people around the world, and international organisations and institutions to urgently act to break the inhumane siege imposed by the Israeli occupation on hospitals and health centres in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement released yesterday, Al-Azhar called on the international community to hold the occupation accountable for the genocide and war crimes it has committed.

Al-Azhar held those who support this occupation or stand behind it, whether through providing support or remaining silent, responsible for what is happening in Gaza.

It also praised the brave doctors of Gaza and the courageous medical staff who have been at the forefront of saving the wounded and treating the injured, facing the brutal bombardment of the Israeli occupation. They did not fear death and did not spare any effort in the face of a severe shortage of basic medical supplies, electricity and fuel, which forced them to perform extremely difficult operations without anaesthesia and outside of operating rooms, often using only light from mobile phones.

