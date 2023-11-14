Colombia: president proposes UN recognition for Palestine as full member state

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro announced on Monday his country’s intention to submit a proposal to the UN to recognise Palestine as a fully independent, member state. Petro made the announcement in text accompanying images on his X account showing Palestinians martyred by the Israeli attack on Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

“The carnage unleashed by [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza,” wrote the Colombian president. “Colombia will present a proposal to the United Nations so that Palestine is accepted as a full [member] state.”

He added that his country will stop buying weapons from countries that voted against or abstained from the US resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. “I also call on democratic and progressive countries to fight to preserve international humanitarian law to prevent barbarism from spreading in the world.”

The Israeli occupation continues to attack Palestinians in the Gaza Strip for the 39th day, bombing the vicinity of hospitals, tower blocks and Palestinian homes, destroying them over the heads of their residents, and preventing the entry of water, food and fuel. The casualty figures stand at more than 11,240 Palestinians martyred, including more than 8,000 children and women, with another 29,000 wounded.

