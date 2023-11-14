Red Crescent decries catastrophic situation in Gaza hospitals

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) yesterday warned of the unfolding catastrophic health tragedy in Al-Quds hospital, west of Gaza, saying its medical teams are surrounded, while the sick and wounded are without electricity, water, or food.

“The vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital is still witnessing heavy gunfire and the presence of Israeli vehicles,” the PRCS said in a statement, appealing to the international community to “ensure that ambulance crews have safe access to the wounded and victims in Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip.”

According to the statement, its crews had received “hundreds of calls from families who are besieged and stuck inside their homes and do not have the necessities of life, requesting assistance to evacuate in light of the continuous bombing.”

Earlier yesterday, the PRCS reported that an evacuation convoy of ambulances had returned to Khan Yunis after it was on its way to Al-Quds Hospital, due to “the serious security threats in the Tal Al-Hawa area.”

For the 38th day in a row, the Israeli army with support from the United States and mercenaries, continues its aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip, as its warplanes bomb hospitals, residential areas, bakeries and schools sheltering thousands for forcibly displaced families while preventing the entry of water, food, and fuel, and killing more than 11,180 people, almost 8,000 of them being children.

