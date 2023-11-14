Gaza: Israel promoting lies ahead of destruction of hospitals

The Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip said that the Israeli army “is spreading lies and practising misinformation and incitement in preparation for destroying hospitals and killing patients.”

In a statement issued late yesterday on Telegram, the media office said: “The spokesman for the Israeli occupation army has given a press conference full of lies, during which he showed videos made in a contradictory, unprofessional, and illogical manner that clearly show complex and fabricated scenes that mislead public opinion, and this falls within the framework of a campaign of misinformation and incitement against hospitals.”

“It was previously proven, based on blueprints, that the occupation lied when it showed pictures that it said were resistance tunnel openings, and it was later revealed that they were places for storing water and fuel for the various departments of the hospital,” it added.

“It is a failed attempt to justify the crimes they committed by bombing the Baptist, Shifa, Indonesian, Rantisi, Public Aid, Al-Quds, and Turkish hospitals, along with other hospitals, claiming the lives of hundreds of martyrs and wounded civilians, children, and women, as well as a failed attempt to justify their killing of the sick and wounded, killing medical staff using snipers, opening fire and firing shells at the displaced and targeting ambulances.”

The government in Gaza held the Israeli occupation “fully responsible for any foolishness it commits against hospitals or health institutions in general, and we also hold it responsible for the safety of tens of thousands of our medical staff, our patients, and all the displaced people who are safe in hospitals.”

Earlier yesterday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital was witnessing “heavy gunfire and the presence of Israeli military vehicles,” adding that its crews were “surrounded with the sick and wounded, without electricity, water, or food.”

The organisation announced on Sunday that the Al-Quds Hospital, which it runs in the Gaza Strip, had been out of service due to a lack of fuel and a power outage.

Over the course of 3 days, Israeli forces intensified their presence in the vicinity of hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip, after continuously demanding that residents of the northern Gaza Strip leave their homes and be displaced.

For 38 days, the Israeli army has been waging a devastating war on Gaza, leaving 11,240 Palestinians dead, including 4,630 children and 3,130 women, as well as 29,000 injured, 70 per cent of whom are children and women, according to official Palestinian sources.

