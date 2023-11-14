Gaza tragedy in London: family member condemns ‘clear genocide’ On Monday, a relative of Gaza victims spoke at a London conference, organised by the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP), about the harrowing loss her family endured. During her testimony, she described the Israeli airstrike on 08 October in Gaza City, occupied Palestine, which tragically killed her uncle, Abdel Nasser Shamilla, and his entire family. With profound sorrow, she recounted the death of 30 family members, among them seven children. She shared the story of her cousin Yazan, whose aspirations were abruptly ended and whose body remains unfound. Her testimony highlighted the depth of the tragedy, which she termed a clear act of genocide. Emphasizing her resolve, she declared that the voices of the victims would not be silenced and reaffirmed her commitment to fight for justice and call for a ceasefire, ensuring that the lives lost are never forgotten.