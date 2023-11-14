Oman diplomat: What happened on 7 October was 'resistance to occupation'

The Palestinian resistance’s Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on 7 October was a result of the “pressure and inhumane practices” that the Palestinian people, particularly in the Gaza Strip, are living through, Oman’s Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Abdullah Al-Rahbi, said yesterday, adding that the operation is considered “resistance to occupation.”

In statements to Russia’s Sputnik news agency, Al-Rahbi added that the Israeli occupation has turned the Gaza Strip into a “large prison”, which led to the situation exploding, resulting in thousands of casualties of children, women and the elderly.

The Omani representative to the Arab League criticised the lack of commitment regarding the decisions issued against Israel by the Arab-Islamic summit held on Saturday in Riyadh, describing it as “regrettable”.

Al-Rahbi explained that the UN resolutions issued throughout the history of the Israeli occupation have not been implemented amid international silence. He added that Israel’s response to the resistance’s operation was “not self-defence, but rather launching a war of extermination.”

