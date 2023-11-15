Cancer patients evacuated from Gaza heading to Turkiye for treatment

Several cancer patients evacuated from Gaza, and their escorts, have departed for a military airport in north-eastern Egypt on Wednesday to be transported to Turkiye for treatment, Anadolu Agency reports.

Turkish doctors met the group at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the blocked Palestinian enclave, pummelled by Israeli attacks for 40 days, to be taken to Al-Arish military Airport by ambulances.

Turkiye has delivered tons of aid equipment, including medicines, medical devices and ambulances for the people of Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is dire due to Israeli assault since the 7 October attacks by Hamas.

As the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip entered its 40th day, at least 11,320 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.​​​​​​

