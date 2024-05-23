Israel’s Lapid: Recognition of Palestinian state ‘unprecedented political failure’

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid decried Ireland, Norway and Spain’s decision to recognise the State of Palestine as an “unprecedented political failure”, Anadolu agency reported.

The move is “disgraceful”, he added, saying it was the product of a “crisis”, in reference to the policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

The formal recognition of Palestine as a state by Norway, Ireland and Spain will enter into force on 28 May, but was announced yesterday.

For his part, Israeli political commentator Ben Caspit said the European countries’ announcement was just the “beginning”.

“During the eight months that this weak Netanyahu spent in power with his right-wing government, Hamas’s dream has became more realistic: a port in Gaza, a reality, and the expansion of Palestinian rights was accepted at the United Nations, and their standing in the United Nations was strengthened, including a sweeping vote to statehood,” he told a local radio.

The unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state comes as Israel continues its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip in which it has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, the majority women and children.

READ: Lapid says attacks on Gaza aid trucks are by government-backed militias