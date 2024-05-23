Middle East Monitor
Israel’s Lapid: Recognition of Palestinian state ‘unprecedented political failure’

May 23, 2024 at 10:56 am

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - 2024/05/18: Israeli opposition Leader and former Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, speaks during the demonstration. Thousands of anti-government protesters, including bereaved and hostage families, blocked the Ayalon Highway to rally against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding a Gaza hostage deal. They were frustrated with the government's inability to free around 130 hostages held in Gaza by Hamas and its allies. Meanwhile, Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz threatened to resign unless Netanyahu sets out a post-war plan for Gaza, with an 8 June deadline to achieve six "strategic goals," including ending Hamas rule and establishing a multinational civilian administration in Gaza. (Photo by Eyal Warshavsky/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid decried Ireland, Norway and Spain’s decision to recognise the State of Palestine as an “unprecedented political failure”, Anadolu agency reported.

The move is “disgraceful”, he added, saying it was the product of a “crisis”, in reference to the policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

The formal recognition of Palestine as a state by Norway, Ireland and Spain will enter into force on 28 May, but was announced yesterday.

For his part, Israeli political commentator Ben Caspit said the European countries’ announcement was just the “beginning”.

“During the eight months that this weak Netanyahu spent in power with his right-wing government, Hamas’s dream has became more realistic: a port in Gaza, a reality, and the expansion of Palestinian rights was accepted at the United Nations, and their standing in the United Nations was strengthened, including a sweeping vote to statehood,” he told a local radio.

The unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state comes as Israel continues its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip in which it has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, the majority women and children.

