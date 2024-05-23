Israel 'unprepared' to sign off on Gaza ceasefire deal: Egyptian source

An Egyptian source, Thursday, revealed that Israel is not prepared to agree to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to the Cairo News channel, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The Israeli position is still not ready for a ceasefire and hostage swap deal,” said the high-level source, who requested anonymity, but did not provide specific reasons for Tel Aviv’s reluctance.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli government directed negotiators to resume talks on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage swap deal, according to media reports.

Despite Hamas’s acceptance of an Egyptian-Qatari proposal for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange on 6 May, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Palestine Resistance group of attempting to “sabotage” Israeli military operations in Rafah.

He asserted that Hamas’s position fell short of satisfying Israel’s essential demands.

Simultaneously, Israel initiated a military operation in Rafah and subsequently control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing on 7 May – preventing the entry of humanitarian aid.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since 7 October, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 35,800 Palestinians have been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and at least 80,200 others injured since October, following an attack by Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which, in January, issued an interim ruling that ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

