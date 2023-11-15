German Anti-Semitism Commissioner: Greta Thunberg hostile to Israel

The Federal Government Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany and the Fight against Antisemitism, Felix Klein, has criticised Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg over her support for Palestinians being massacred by Israel in Gaza.

In statements to Spiegel magazine, Klein said: “Her unilateral statements about the conflict in the Middle East are hostile to Israel and are also anti-Semitic through their implicit denial of Israel’s right to exist.”

Klein claimed that Thunberg’s position not only harms the climate movement, but also harms her reputation as a fighter against climate change.

Thunberg, 20, appeared at a climate demonstration of the Global Scrum Gathering in Amsterdam, wearing the Palestinian Keffiyeh, and stressed that the climate movement must support the voices of those who are being oppressed.

“There is no climate justice on occupied land,” she added.

Klein welcomed the position of the Global Scrum Gathering movement in Germany which had distanced itself from Thunberg’s statements and called on it to take further action, including changing its name.