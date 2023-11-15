Israel media: Egypt is arming Hamas

Israeli media outlets have directly accused Egypt of arming the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, claiming most of the weapons obtained by the movement came through tunnels from Sinai.

Behadrei Haredim, an ultra-orthodox news site, which is affiliated with the extremist Jewish religious movement in Israel, claimed that most of Hamas’s arsenal against Israel came from Egypt.

It added that any anti-tank weapons have been smuggled into Gaza through tunnels from Sinai in Egypt and via trucks moving between Egypt and Gaza.

The site noted that years ago, the Israeli forces faced stones and Molotov cocktails thrown by Palestinians, but these days the Israeli army faces weapons such as laser-guided missiles and anti-tank weapons in Gaza.

Analysts told the Washington Post that Israel is closely monitoring the types of weapons used by Hamas, including modern sniper rifles, RPGs, magnetic bombs, attack drones, mini-submarines, mines, anti-tank missiles, as well as long-range missiles and rockets that can reach Haifa in the north and travel as far south as Eilat, although they still lack accuracy.

