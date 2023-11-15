Libya PM's wife: Palestine excluded from Human Rights Declaration

Palestine and its people “are not included” in the international Human Rights Declaration, said the wife of the Prime Minister of Libya, Amina Ali Mohammed Al-Shawush Al-Dilaw, on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

As part of the “One Heart for Palestine” meeting of First Ladies in the Turkish metropolis, Istanbul, Al-Dilaw emphasised the full support of her country for the Palestinian cause, stating, “The first article of the Declaration of Human Rights expresses that all Individuals are born free and equal in rights.

Likewise, Article 3 states that every individual has the right to life and peace. However, today, we have all witnessed an exception within the International Declaration of Human Rights. We have seen and observed that Palestine and the Palestinian people are not included in this Declaration. This has been the case not just today but for years

she added.

Al-Dilaw pointed out that civilian people are being indiscriminately killed with military weapons, indicating a complete humanitarian crime and catastrophe in Gaza.

Stressing the unprecedented double standards witnessed in the silence of the entire world in the face of these events, she stated that all countries in the world should take action to stop the massacre.

Emine Erdogan hosted the summit “One Heart for Palestine” with other first spouses from around the world in Istanbul as part of Ankara’s efforts to end the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

As the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip entered its 40th day, at least 11,320 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave since last month.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

