Qatar and Sierra Leone discuss advancements in labour sector

Qatar Minister of Labour, Dr. Ali Bin Smaikh Al Marri, held discussions with Minister of Employment, Labour and Social Security of the Republic of Sierra Leone, E. Mohamed Swaray, who is on a visit to Qatar, Qatar Peninsula reports.

According to the report, the discussion focused on recent advancements in the labour sector and explored methods to strengthen collaborative efforts between the two nations in relevant fields.

The relationship between Qatar and the Republic of Sierra Leone has been deepening since 2022.

Last July, the Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, on the occasion of his re-election for a second presidential term.

