WHO: Over half of Gaza’s hospitals are out of service

The World Health Organisation said yesterday that more than half of the hospitals in the Gaza Strip are out of service due to fuel shortages, Israeli attacks, and the unsafe environment in the besieged and bombarded enclave.

In a press release, the organisation added that 22 out of 36 hospitals in Gaza are no longer operational, and the remaining ones do not have the necessary medical supplies to continue critical surgical operations and provide intensive care.

It also stated that more than half of Gaza’s hospitals are out of service due to fuel shortages, attacks and unsafe conditions.

The WHO noted that it is extremely difficult to evacuate Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, where 700 patients are being treated.

The UN agency called for an immediate ceasefire, the provision of healthcare services and protection for civilians, and respect for international humanitarian law.

Israeli occupation forces raided Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility, shooting smoke grenades into the emergency department and causing patients to suffocate. Doctors reported that no shots were fired from within the hospital but that Israeli forces had shot into it repeatedly.

Full details of what happened during the raid remain unknown and communications channels were cut by the occupation forces.

READ: WHO director highlights dire situation for children in Gaza