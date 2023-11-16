Afghanistan says West’s 'duplicitous position' on Gaza cements belief human rights is ‘war tactic’

Afghanistan, on Thursday, said that the current “duplicitous” position of the Western governments and international organisations on Israeli actions in Gaza will further cement the belief that “human rights is a war tactic utilised to further political ends”, Anadolu Agency reports.

“In contravention of all human norms, it has been over 40 days since (the) Zionist forces have engaged in brutalising the Gaza Strip and, with each passing day, they continue to break all rules of war,” Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said in a statement, referring to Israeli forces’ bombing of Gaza.

The government media office in Gaza said in a statement that the Israeli army has, so far, targeted 52 health centres and 55 ambulances, while 25 hospitals have run out of service due to bombardment or lack of fuel and medical supplies.

The IEA (Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan) again condemns the brutality of Israeli colonisers against the defenceless people of Gaza in the strongest terms, deems their officials war criminals, and considers their actions in Gaza as a blatant violation of all laws of war

he added.

Kabul called on the UN and other “purported” human rights bodies to prevent the “ongoing brutalities” in Gaza by adopting an “honest, transparent and just position vis-a-vis crimes against humanity carried out by the Zionists against the people of Gaza.”

It “strongly” urged the Arab and Islamic countries to “respond to the cries of the oppressed Muslims of Gaza, and to fulfil their religious and human responsibility through effective and meaningful positions and steps.”

Since 7 October, at least 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

