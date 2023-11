Debunked: Israel's evidence of Hamas HQ in Shifa Hospital A MEMO analysis of CNN and IDF footage from Israeli military raids at the Al-Shifa and Rantisi hospitals in Gaza appears to reveal attempts by the Israeli army to falsify evidence in an attempt to assert the hospitals are being used as Hamas bases and justify attacks against them. Social media users were quick to debunk their evidence and raise question marks about their much touted 'intelligence' that Hamas has a command HQ under Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa.