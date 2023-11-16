Middle East Monitor
Gaza: occupation army blows up Palestinian Legislative Council building

November 16, 2023 at 12:21 pm

A view of destruction after Israeli attacks, in Gaza City, Gaza on November 08, 2023 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli occupation army has blown up the Palestinian Legislative Council building in Gaza after it was occupied by the Golani Brigade, Yedioth Ahronoth has reported. The army announced on Tuesday that it had taken control of several government buildings in Gaza City, including the Legislative Council headquarters and the police headquarters.

As usual when destroying civilian infrastructure, the Israeli occupation forces claimed that the buildings were being used by Hamas for “military purposes”.

The same excuse was used to justify the military incursion at Al-Shifa Hospital complex, which is still under siege, surrounded by Israeli tanks and snipers. The “most moral army in the world” blew up a warehouse of medicines and medical equipment inside the hospital complex.

“Despite having intelligence about Israeli prisoners being detained in Al-Shifa Medical Complex,” reported Israeli Channel 13 on Wednesday, “the forces that stormed the compound in the early morning did not find any detainees or prisoners.” The channel alleged, prompting much Palestinian and international anger, that the detainees and prisoners had been smuggled out before the Israeli raid and somehow got past the tanks and snipers unhindered.

