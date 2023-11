Israeli air strikes bomb Nuseirat despite labeling it as a ‘safe zone’ Israeli air strikes bomb the Nuseriat area, which is labeled as supposedly safe. MEMO’s correspondent Mohammed Asad reports that there were many martyrs, and injured in the latest bombing in the area, and that it should no longer be considered a safe zone. He reports bombings in both Khan Younis and Rafah as well as the falling of more martyrs. Asad reports that the bombs used today in the latest air strikes aren’t the usual, saying that the new bombs were supplied by the American aid ships.