EU Commission head meets Egyptian president, both agree on 'no forced displacement of Palestinians'

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where Israel has launched near-constant air strikes as well as a ground incursion since the Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

In a statement after the meeting, Von der Leyen said: “We agree on the principle of no forced displacement of Palestinians and a political horizon based on a two-state solution.”

She also thanked Egypt “for its key role in providing and facilitating humanitarian aid to vulnerable Palestinians.”

The Gaza Strip has been in the grip of a humanitarian crisis since last month, when Israel launched attacks and enforced a full-scale blockage.

There have been water, food and fuel shortages, as well as concerns about healthcare facilities and sanitation conditions.

The UN estimates that at least 1.5 million people in Gaza are internally displaced.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed.

Israel has defied international calls for a cease-fire, saying there will no truce unless all of the hostages captured by Hamas during its surprise offensive last month are returned.

