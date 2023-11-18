Pastor calls for destruction of Dome of the Rock, inciting violence in Gaza Pastor Greg Locke, a prominent Christian Zionist, has made alarming comments advocating for violence in Gaza and the demolition of the Dome of the Rock. In a statement filled with incendiary language, Locke called Islam a ‘satanic death cult’ and proposed using a missile to destroy the Dome of the Rock to facilitate the construction of the Third Temple, a move he believes would usher in the coming of Jesus.