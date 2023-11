Former French Ambassador to Israel denounces settlers’ actions in the West Bank as ‘outright ethnic cleansing' Gerard Araud, former French Ambassador to Israel and the United States, strongly criticised the settlers’ activities in the West Bank amidst the Gaza war, describing it as ethnic cleansing. He accused the settlers of using the conflict to intensify harassment against Palestinians, undermining the possibility of a two-state solution. Araud called for a more assertive response from the European community, emphasising the gravity of the situation and its implications for a viable Palestinian state.