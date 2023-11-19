Palestinian representative at UN confronts Israel’s justification for Gaza deaths During her address at the UN, Palestine’s representative Nada Abu Tarbush confronts Israel’s actions in Gaza, highlighting the dismissal of Palestinian identity. Abu Tarbush sharply criticises Israeli officials’ statements, accusing them of viewing all 2.3 million Gazans as legitimate targets. She challenges Israel’s claim of adhering to international law, pointing out the alarming justification of over 11,350 deaths, including children, journalists, and UN staff.