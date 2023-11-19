Middle East Monitor
Palestinian representative at UN confronts Israel’s justification for Gaza deaths

During her address at the UN, Palestine’s representative Nada Abu Tarbush confronts Israel’s actions in Gaza, highlighting the dismissal of Palestinian identity. Abu Tarbush sharply criticises Israeli officials’ statements, accusing them of viewing all 2.3 million Gazans as legitimate targets. She challenges Israel’s claim of adhering to international law, pointing out the alarming justification of over 11,350 deaths, including children, journalists, and UN staff.

November 19, 2023 at 5:27 pm

