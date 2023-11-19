Protestors Demand ‘an end to the genocide’ in London Pro-Palestine activists, joined by families of martyrs in Gaza, protested in London in demand of a ceasefire. Demanding ‘an end to the genocide’, protestors used empty shoes and lonely toys in significance to the Gazans’ daily losses. Protestors paid their respects to the martyrs and called for an immediate ceasefire. Families of martyrs were seen among the protestors touched by the sincere sentiment and support of their community.