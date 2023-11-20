Anger at Netanyahu gov’t as Israel soldier death toll rises

Israeli writers expressed their dissatisfaction and anger at the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, in the wake of the increasing number of officers and soldiers killed in the ongoing battles with the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip.

Self-proclaimed activist Dan Adin said on X: “For 43 days since the start of the war, the heavy price in blood is rising, and no one – but absolutely no one – is wondering what the political goal is: who will rule Gaza.” Netanyahu and his disastrous government only inform us who is not – no one asks who is (perhaps the Tooth Fairy would agree). A chronicle of an unfolding disaster – of sinking into the mud without an exit strategy.”

He warned that the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip would end in “disaster – of sinking into the mud without an exit strategy.”.

As for writer Tamar Meital, she wrote, “How many days and weeks can we bear the loss of life for the sake of a goal that does not seem achievable, which is the elimination of the Hamas movement?”

For his part, writer Oren Simon linked the increase in deaths in the ranks of the army to the approaches and performance of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, “What Netanyahu is looking for is to stay in the same place, in order to remain prime minister. He is afraid that he will lose the keys to government.”

The Israeli army yesterday released the names of three more soldiers killed in battles in the northern Gaza Strip since Saturday evening, bringing the total number of soldiers and officers killed since 7 October to 380.

