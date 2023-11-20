Eyewitness documents escape from Indonesian Hospital amidst Israeli siege An eyewitness inside the besieged Indonesian Hospital in Gaza captures the harrowing escape of survivors. The hospital, encircled by Israeli forces and under relentless fire, presents a dire situation for patients and staff. The footage reveals the chaos and fear as people seek refuge, with snipers positioned on nearby rooftops. Some survivors managed to reach Al-Awda Hospital, yet many remain trapped in the Indonesian Hospital.