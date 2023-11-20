UNICEF: Children in Gaza are exposed to shocks of destruction, attacks, displacement

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in the Middle East and North Africa region said yesterday that “children in the Gaza Strip are exposed to the shocks of continuous destruction, attacks, displacement, and severe shortages of food, water, and medicine.”

On the eve of World Children’s Day, UNICEF called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and sustainable access to aid without obstacles.

The UN agency stressed that children in Gaza are exposed to the shocks of continuous destruction, attacks, displacement, and severe shortage of food, water and medicine.

The world marks World Children’s Day annually on 20 November, which was declared in 1954 as “an occasion to promote international togetherness and awareness among children worldwide and to improve their welfare.”

For 44 days, the Israeli occupation army has been waging a destructive war on Gaza, resulting in more than 13,000 Palestinian deaths, including 5,500 children and 3,500 women, as well as more than 30,000 injuries, 75 per cent of whom are children and women. There are calls for an international investigation into the Israeli attacks and an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian reasons.

