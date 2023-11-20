Qatar, Egypt discuss stopping war on Gaza, aid delivery

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri and Qatari Minister of State for International Cooperation Lulwa Al-Khater have discussed efforts to push for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the entry of aid.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said Shoukri received Al-Khater yesterday at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Cairo.

“We appreciate the joint efforts to alleviate the suffering of our Palestinian brothers, work to implement aid to an adequate and sustainable extent, and push for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire,” he said.

The two ministers discussed “files of common interest”, the situation in the Gaza Strip, and efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire, according to press reports.

The meeting also falls within the context of examining developments in the Israeli war on Gaza, and the harsh and dangerous human suffering experienced by the Palestinians in the besieged Strip.

On 14 November, Al- Khater headed the State of Qatar delegation to the cities of Al-Arish and Rafah in Egypt to deliver an additional aid package to the Palestinian people, according to a statement by the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

At the time, she told the Qatar News Agency that she had discussed with the Egyptian side the challenges associated with the Israeli occupation’s intransigence and the international community’s inaction.

Al-Khater stressed that Qatar stands with the Palestinian people and supports them to overcome the challenges of the humanitarian catastrophe resulting from the long siege and ongoing aggression, stressing Doha’s efforts to deliver aid to those who need it with the help of Egypt and the UN.

