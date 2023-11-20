United States cities stand with Palestine Pro-Palestinian protests have been rallying across the world. In the United States, people of New York have gathered before the Moynihan Train Hall chanting ‘Free Palestine’. While in California, a sit-in protest took place at the California Democratic Convention demanding ‘Ceasefire’. Protestors all across the world have been demanding world leaders take an immediate stand for ‘Ceasefire’ to put an end to the genocide ongoing in Gaza.