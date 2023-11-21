Germany targeted by activists to end support for genocidal war in Gaza

Arab and European activists have launched a campaign aimed at stopping Germany’s unconditional and unlimited support for the Israeli occupation state, which has been waging a brutal war on the Gaza Strip for 45 days, killing and wounding tens of thousands of Palestinians, including children and women.

The campaign was evident on several social media platforms on Monday. Posts pointed out that Germany supports the genocidal occupation state with weapons, ammunition and equipment. Attention was drawn to the fact that Germany leads the European position in support of Israel’s war against the Palestinians and opposes any proposals within the EU for a ceasefire.

According to various social media posts and tweets by activists, Germany has increased its aid to the occupied state since the ongoing aggression started last month. Some German companies, including Mercedes, have also announced their support and donations for Israel.

