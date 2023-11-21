Global Call for Ceasefire in Gaza at the UN Security Council Members of the UN security council have demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, during the session conducted Yesterday. Representatives from countries Bolivia, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Cuba and the Maldives, have expressed their condemnation of the Israeli aggression conducted in Gaza. South Africa has referred Israel to the International Criminal Law for investigations on the War Crimes committed over the past six weeks in Gaza causing the death of over 12,000 civilians.