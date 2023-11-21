Healthcare professionals interrupt US Senator Jack Reed and demand ceasefire in Gaza A group of healthcare workers interrupted US senator Jack Reed, during an event at Wood River Health Services, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. They criticised Israel's targeting of hospitals and healthcare workers. A Jewish nurse in training spoke about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, adding ‘stop the killing in my name.’ They emphasised the tragic impact on Palestinian children, with more than 5,000 children killed so far. The healthcare workers described surgeries conducted without anaesthesia, the trauma of witnessing the death of children and elders, and the shock of finding relatives’ bodies while on duty.